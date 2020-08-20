site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Travis Fulgham: Let go by Green Bay
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 19, 2020
at
8:03 pm ET 1 min read
Fulgham was waived by the Packers on Wednesday.
Fulgham was snatched off waivers by the Packers last week after the Lions cut him, and faced a similar fate Wednesday. The Old Dominion product has yet to make a catch in his
NFL career, so he'll likely have to battle for a practice squad spot elsewhere. More News
