Travis Jonsen: Joins Tampa Bay
Jonsen is expected to sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Jonsen filled a dynamic role at Montana State and earned first-team All-Big Sky as an all-purpose player in 2019, completing six of seven passes for 64 yards and one touchdown, rushing 82 times for 526 yards and eight touchdowns, and catching 55 passes for 580 yards and one touchdown. At 6-foot-4, 211 pounds, his versatility should prove useful as he competes for a roster spot in camp.
