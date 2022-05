Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Jonsen "is no longer with the team" following his arrest, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The UDFA out of Montana State was arrested Monday morning by the Tampa Police Department on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. Jonsen spent the 2020 season and part of the 2021 campaign on the Buccaneers' practice squad, but he was never elevated to the 53-man roster and has yet to make his NFL debut.