Travis Kelce isn't done yet. The future Hall of Famer plans to return to the Chiefs in 2026 for his 14th season, and he should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Kelce, 36, has seen his production decline in each of the past two seasons when he averaged 12.2 PPR points per game in 2024 and 11.4 PPR points in 2025, which was the lowest of his career since 2015. But he was still the No. 9 tight end on a per-game basis in 2025 and No. 3 in total points with 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns on 108 targets.

We'll see when Patrick Mahomes will be cleared to return after suffering a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee in Week 15 last season, but he plans to be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. Having Mahomes back at close to 100 percent is obviously crucial for Kelce's Fantasy value.

And we also have to monitor what Kansas City's receiving corps will look like after free agency and the NFL Draft are done, with Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton all unrestricted free agents. That trio won't impact Kelce's Fantasy outlook, but we're waiting for news on standout receiver Rashee Rice.

A civil lawsuit was filed against Rice earlier this year by his former girlfriend, which alleged repeated domestic assault between 2023 and 2025, including claims of choking and physical abuse. The NFL said it would investigate the woman's claims after she posted the initial allegations, and the league said that "the matter remains under review."

The NFL also suspended Rice six games last season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, stemming from his role in a multicar crash in Dallas in May 2024. If Rice were to miss any time then Kelce's Fantasy value would increase.

We still have to see what happens with the rest of Kansas City's offense this offseason, especially the health of Mahomes. But getting Kelce back is a step in the right direction.

Even at 36, he still offers plenty of value as a low-end starter, and he should be drafted with a mid- to late-round pick in all leagues. This could be his last season in the NFL, but Kelce still has the chance to finish as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in 2026.