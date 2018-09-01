Travis Rudolph: Cut by New York
Rudolph was waived by the Giants on Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.
Rudolph was always seen as a long shot to make the Giants' final roster, especially when he was forced to miss a preseason game with an undisclosed injury. He is, however, a prime candidate to land on the team's practice squad.
