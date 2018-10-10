Rudolph signed a practice squad contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Rudolph was unable to crack the 53-man roster with the Giants, but he has found a new home in Miami, close to where he grew up and played college at Florida State. There's a chance he could join an active roster down the road, playing 253 offensive snaps for the Giants last season.

