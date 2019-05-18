Swanson announced his retirement from football Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Swanson will call it a career after five seasons in the NFL. The Texas native appeared in 53 games -- starting in all but nine -- for the Lions over his first four seasons in the league. Swanson last played for the Dolphins, starting in 11 of 12 games during the 2018 season.

