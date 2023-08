Vokolek is slated to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Vokolek played in 10 games in his final season at Nebraska, catching 20 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. His blocking and catching ability steadily improved over his college career, and though he still needs to develop his fundamental skills, he has the size and strength to stick on an NFL roster.