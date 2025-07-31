Trayveon Williams: Cut by New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots released Williams on Wednesday.
Williams signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in May and was gunning for a spot on the 53-man roster as a backup running back, but he will have to look elsewhere for an opportunity. The 2019 sixth-round pick spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Bengals, though he primarily served on special teams in 2024 and did not record a single carry across 17 regular-season games.
