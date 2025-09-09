The Browns cut Williams from the practice squad Tuesday.

The move makes room on the practice squad for defensive tackle Ralph Holley. Williams initially caught on with the Browns' scout team after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but the 2019 sixth-rounder will now look to catch on with an organization in need of backfield depth. He appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2024 and mostly served in a special-teams role.