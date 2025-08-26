Trayveon Williams: Released by Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Browns released Williams on Tuesday.
Williams was signed earlier this month to provide some backfield depth for training camp and the preseason. He logged 43 offensive snaps across three exhibitions and rushed seven times for 30 yards, adding five catches for 33 yards on eight targets. Williams turns 28 years old in October.
