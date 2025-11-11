Williams reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

All 12 of Williams' snaps during Sunday's 25-10 win over the Steelers came on special teams, and he turned two kickoff returns into 51 yards. The 2019 sixth-rounder is eligible to be elevated from the Chargers' practice squad twice more this season, and his next promotion to the active roster could take place Week 11 against the Jaguars as Omarion Hampton (ankle), Hassan Haskins (hamstring) and Najee Harris (Achilles) are all on injured reserve.