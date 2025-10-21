The Chargers signed Williams to the practice squad Tuesday.

Williams was cut from the Browns' practice squad in early September, but the 2019 sixth-rounder will get fresh start with the Chargers. He could be elevated to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Vikings if Hassan Haskins (hamstring) is not cleared to play. Williams appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2024, when he primarily served on special teams and did not record a carry or target.