Trayveon Williams: Signs with Browns' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams signed with Cleveland's practice squad Wednesday.
Williams and Ahmani Marshall will provide organizational depth at running back for the Browns. While Cleveland's depth chart at the position is uncertain, the Browns gained one more mouth to feed Wednesday when they claimed Raheim Sanders on waivers, adding him to the roster alongside Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson, as well as unsigned rookie Quinshon Judkins.