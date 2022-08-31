The Bengals waived Williams on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Williams made the initial 53-man roster, but he was let go Wednesday to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The 2019 sixth-round pick appeared in 26 games over three years with the Bengals, totaling 47 touches for 242 yards.
