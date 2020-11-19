The Bengals placed Henderson on the practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
It's unclear if Henderson tested positive for the virus himself or if he came in close contact with an infected individual. He will be required to self isolate-until he passes the league's COVID-19 protocols.
