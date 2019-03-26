Tre Boston: Drawing interest from Browns
Boston is garnering interest from the Browns as an unrestricted free agent, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Boston could fill a notable hole at safety in Cleveland after the team sent Jabrill Peppers to the Giants as part of the blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham. One of the top remaining safeties on the free-agent market, Boston notched 79 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 games with the Cardinals last season.
