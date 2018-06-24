Tre Boston: Rejects contract offer from Cards
Boston recently turned down a "low-level" contract offer from the Cardinals, Marc Sessler of NFL.com reports.
Boston called the offer "very disrespectful," though it isn't surprising that the Cardinals low-balled him given the weak demand for safeties this offseason -- Eric Reid and Kenny Vaccaro also remain unsigned. With that said, Boston graded out as tied for Pro Football Focus' eighth-rated safety from a pass coverage standpoint in 2017, suggesting the near-26-year-old could be a beneficial addition to a few teams around the league. It's likely only a matter of time until he lands a new, more lucrative deal, especially when injuries start piling up during training camp.
