Tre' Crawford: Done in Denver By RotoWire Staff Jul 29, 2020 at 11:19 pm ET1 min read The Broncos waived Crawford on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.Crawford still has yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of UAB in 2019. He'll work to earn a depth role with another club.