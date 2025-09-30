The Lions signed Flowers to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Flowers was unable to make the Bears' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but the 2018 fifth-rounder will get another opportunity as a member of the Lions' practice squad. He could be elevated to the active roster for the Lions' Week 5 clash against the Bengals if either or both of Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and D.J. Reed (hamstring) were ruled out.