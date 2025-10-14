Hawkins (undisclosed) worked out for the 49ers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hawkins will have another workout Thursday, as he's apparently healthy after being placed on injured reserve by the Giants in late August. New York waived him last month. A sixth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Hawkins has appeared in 20 career regular-season games, logging 45 tackles (32 solo) and three pass breakups, including one interception.