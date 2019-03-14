The Seahawks didn't extend a tender to Madden, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Madden rushed three times for three yards across 14 games with the Seahawks last season, and saw most of his usage as a blocker. The 25-year-old sat out Seattle's wild-card playoff loss against the Cowboys due to a hamstring injury, but should be fully healthy as he hits the open market.