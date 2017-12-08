The Jets placed McBride (undisclosed) on their practice squad injured list Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

It's uncertain what prompted the move, but the fact that McBride is dealing with an injury likely ends any chance he had of reaching the Jets' 53-man roster over the final four games of 2017. The wideout had previously appeared in eight contests with the Bears this season before being cut loose, amassing eight receptions for 144 yards in those contests.