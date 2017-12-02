Tre McBride: Joins Jets practice squad
McBride signed on with the Jets' practice squad Friday.
McBride was waived by the Bears at the end of November after totaling eight receptions for 144 yards on 15 targets this season. The Jets' receiving corps has little impact beyond top two receivers Robby Anderson and Jermain Kearse, so McBride could end up as a depth option if he is able to crack the 53-man roster.
