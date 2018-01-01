The Jets signed McBride (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

McBride snagged eight of 15 targets for 144 yards across eight games for the Bears this season but was let go in late November. Shortly thereafter he joined the Jets' practice squad, where he finished out the year on the practice squad injury list due to an undisclosed issue. While it isn't clear if he's returned to full health at this juncture, McBride has plenty of time to recover before workouts start up in April.