The Chargers waived McKitty on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McKitty played 96 snaps -- 61 on offense and 35 on special teams -- across six games this season and did not record a stat. The 2021 third-round pick didn't get much of a chance to participate in the Chargers' offense behind Gerald Everett and Donald Parham. McKitty will be able to explore his next moves should he clear waivers.