The Vikings waived Stewart on Sunday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Stewart signed with the Vikings in late April as an undrafted free agent, and across three preseason games he turned eight carries into 32 yards while adding three catches (on four targets) for nine yards. Stewart won't be a part of the Vikings' 53-man roster for the regular season, and once he clears waivers, he'll look to catch on with a team in need of depth at running back.