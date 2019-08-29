Tre Sullivan: Waived by Philly
Sullivan was waived by the Eagles on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Sullivan made his NFL debut last season and had 17 tackles in 12 games, playing over 200 defensive snaps. The offseason additions of Andrew Sendejo and Johnathan Cyprien likely spelled the beginning of the end for Sullivan in Philadelphia.
