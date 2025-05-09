Tomlinson (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation Friday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tomlinson was picked up by the 49ers in early March after being dropped by the Rams, but it now appears the team has decided to move in another direction. The LSU product missed the entire 2024 season due to this undisclosed injury, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the field. Once he proves he's healthy again, Tomlinson could find a role on a team in need of special-teams help.