Turner is now expected to sign with the Raiders, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Turner was originally slated to sign with the Vikings, but ultimately appears to be headed to the Raiders. Turner played in 10 games for Virginia Tech last season, recording 40 catches for 675 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 64 yards on the ground on 12 rushing attempts. He'll now likely compete to earn a chance with the Raiders, who added Davante Adams, Mack Hollins and Demarcus Robinson at wide receiver in the offseason.