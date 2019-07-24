Tre' Williams: Hit with two-game ban
Williams received a two-game suspension from the NFL on Tuesday, per the league's transaction report.
Williams was cut by the Lions in May and could now see increased difficulty finding another suitor. The linebacker would be eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games, if he were to sign with another team.
