Play

Smith was waived by the Packers on Monday, Jim Owczarski of PackerNews.com reports.

The Packers remarkably have accrued a negative total of punt return yardage through 11 games. Smith was brought in last month to help resolve the issue, but things have remained the same. Thus, the team has opted to move on and give Tyler Ervin a chance.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories