Cole will officially retire from the NFL as a member of the Eagles ahead of Philadelphia's game Monday against Oakland, Jim Gehman of the Eagles' official site reports.

A fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2005, Cole played 10 seasons with the Eagles and earned two Pro Bowl appearances. He played his final two years with the Colts, finishing with career totals of 90.5 sacks and 21 forced fumbles across 176 games.