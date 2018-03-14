Murphy (knee) agreed Wednesday with the Bills on a three-year, $21 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The defensive end missed the 2017 season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee in August, but the timing of his injury suggests that he'll be at full strength in advance of the coming campaign. The addition of Murphy bolsters a Buffalo pass rush that could stand to pressure opposing quarterbacks more than it did a season ago. That's something the 27-year-old is capable of assisting with, given that he logged nine sacks on top of 47 tackles in 16 games with Washington in 2016.