Murphy (knee) is slated to sign a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bills, ESPN.com reports.

The defensive end missed the 2017 season after tearing his left ACL and MCL on Aug. 10, but the timing of his injury suggests that he'll be at full strength in advance of the coming campaign. The addition of Murphy bolsters a Buffalo pass rush that could stand to pressure opposing QB's more than it did last year. That's something the 27-year-old is capable of assisting with, given that he logged nine sacks on top of 47 tackles in 16 games with Washington in 2016.