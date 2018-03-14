Trent Murphy: Slated to join Bills
Murphy (knee) is slated to sign a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bills, ESPN.com reports.
The defensive end missed the 2017 season after tearing his left ACL and MCL on Aug. 10, but the timing of his injury suggests that he'll be at full strength in advance of the coming campaign. The addition of Murphy bolsters a Buffalo pass rush that could stand to pressure opposing QB's more than it did last year. That's something the 27-year-old is capable of assisting with, given that he logged nine sacks on top of 47 tackles in 16 games with Washington in 2016.
More News
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...