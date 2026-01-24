Trent Sherfield: Cut by New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots cut Sherfield from the practice squad Saturday.
Sherfield was not elevated for last Sunday's playoff win over the Texans. The wide receiver was likely signed to bolster depth due to the injury to Mack Hollins (abdomen). The 29-year-old could be signed to the practice squad of any team that is still in Super Bowl contention, depending on receiver needs that may develop after Sunday's games.
More News
-
Trent Sherfield: Joins Patriots' practice squad•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Back with practice squad•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Elevated for Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Elevated for Week 14•
-
Trent Sherfield: Joins Cardinals' practice squad•