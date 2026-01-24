default-cbs-image
The Patriots cut Sherfield from the practice squad Saturday.

Sherfield was not elevated for last Sunday's playoff win over the Texans. The wide receiver was likely signed to bolster depth due to the injury to Mack Hollins (abdomen). The 29-year-old could be signed to the practice squad of any team that is still in Super Bowl contention, depending on receiver needs that may develop after Sunday's games.

