Sherfield wasn't tendered by the Cardinals as a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Sherfield was one of the team's core members of special teams, logging 221 snaps on special teams during the 2020 season. The speedy receiver caught five of his seven targets for 50 yards and will aim to bring his talents elsewhere in the upcoming year.
