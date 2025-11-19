Sherfield signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Wednesday.

The veteran wideout from Vanderbilt was cut by the Broncos on Saturday, but he's already found a new home in Arizona. Sherfield appeared in all of Denver's first 10 games this season, catching three of four targets for 21 yards across 311 total snaps (164 on offense, 147 on special teams). He could be added to the Cardinals' active roster at some point this season, especially with Marvin Harrison (appendix) currently sidelined.