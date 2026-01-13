default-cbs-image
New England signed Sherfield to the practice squad Tuesday.

Sherfield appeared in 12 combined regular-season games between the Broncos and Cardinals in 2025, in which span he totaled three catches for 21 yards on five targets. The veteran wideout will now provide New England with additional depth in preparation for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Houston.

