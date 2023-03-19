site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: trent-sieg-let-go-by-las-vegas | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Trent Sieg: Let go by Las Vegas
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Raiders released Sieg on Sunday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
Sieg had been the Raiders' long snapper for the last five seasons, but he's out after Vegas signed Jacob Bobenmoyer over the weekend.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read