The Jets waived Cannon on Monday, Eric Allen and Randy Lange of the team's official site report.

Cannon was caught up in a numbers game in the backfield, as he likely would have found himself on the outside looking in for a spot on the 53-man roster after the Jets signed veteran Frank Gore in the offseason and spent a fourth-round pick on La'Mical Perine in the draft. After compiling 257 total yards and a touchdown in 2018 as a change-of-pace option, Cannon's role diminished considerably in 2019. He appeared in four games and played 58 total snaps, with only one coming on offense.