The Jets signed Irwin to the practice squad Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

The 29-year-old wideout out of Stanford was unable to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he'll get another opportunity with the Jets on the practice squad. Irwin has appeared in 41 regular-season games since 2019 (23 of which came in 2023 and 2024 as a member of the Bengals) and has accumulated 46 catches (on 72 targets) for 601 yards and five touchdowns in his NFL career.