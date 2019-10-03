Play

The Bengals signed Irwin to the practice squad Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Irwin will look to impress as a member of Cincinnati's practice squad, with the upside of being called to the active roster as a special-teams contributor at some point during the season.

