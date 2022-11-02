Irwin reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Irwin was brought up by Cincinnati prior to Monday night's game versus the Browns, where he turned 23 offensive snaps into two receptions for 27 yards in the contest. The 26-year-old played less snaps than fellow WRs Tee Higgins (52), Tyler Boyd (51) and Mike Thomas (24), but he ultimately logged more than Trent Taylor (7), with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Stanley Morgan (hamstring) both ruled out for the game. While it doesn't look like Chase will return in time for Sunday's matchup against Carolina, and Morgan's status remains up in the air, Irwin could find himself in another complementary role in Week 9 should he be elevated again later in the week.