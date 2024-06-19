The Steelers waived Thompson (neck) on Wednesday.

Thompson appears to have recovered from the neck injury that caused him to be placed on injured reserve back in January, as he wasn't waived with an injury designation. He suited up for six contests (one start) with Pittsburgh in 2023, recording 22 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception. Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com relays that Thompson opted against undergoing offseason surgery and was able to recover from the neck injury through rest and rehab.