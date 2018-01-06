Tre'Quan Smith: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft
Smith has decided to forgo his senior campaign and will instead join the 2018 NFL Draft field, Shannon Green of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Smith reportedly projects as a third-round selection early in the draft process, but there is still a long way to go before then, providing him with an opportunity to up his stock. A deep threat wideout, Smith averaged a whopping 19.8 yards per catch during his junior season, adding 13 touchdowns that included numerous grabs of at least 40 yards.
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...