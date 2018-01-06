Tre'Quan Smith: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Smith has decided to forgo his senior campaign and will instead join the 2018 NFL Draft field, Shannon Green of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Smith reportedly projects as a third-round selection early in the draft process, but there is still a long way to go before then, providing him with an opportunity to up his stock. A deep threat wideout, Smith averaged a whopping 19.8 yards per catch during his junior season, adding 13 touchdowns that included numerous grabs of at least 40 yards.