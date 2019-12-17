Play

Thompson was released from the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Thompson spent only one week with the team after being signed to the practice squad on Dec. 11. Rookie receiver Spencer Schnell will join Tampa Bay's practice group in Thompson's absence.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories