Tampa Bay signed Thompson to its practice squad Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Clemson finally found a new team after the Chargers released Thompson back in June. He worked out for the Texans but never formally joined them. The 24-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut, so there's absolutely no need to have Thompson on your fantasy radar.

