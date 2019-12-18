Play

Thompson signed with the Titans' practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Thompson was let go from Tampa Bay's practice squad earlier this week, and he previously spent time with the Chargers during the offseason before being waived/injured. The undrafted rookie had 53 catches for 506 yards and two touchdowns over his four seasons with Clemson.

