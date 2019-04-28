Trevion Thompson: Landing in LA

The Chargers are expected to sign Thompson as an undrafted free agent.

Thompson wasn't extremely productive in his time with Clemson, hauling in 53 catches for 506 yards and two touchdowns in 57 career games. He will join Mike Williams and Artavis Scott as former Clemson wideouts on the Chargers. Expect Thompson to face an uphill battle for a roster spot in 2019.

Our Latest Stories